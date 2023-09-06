WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and woman were arrested on Wednesday and face multiple charges after a chase with officers that ended in a crash in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 1 p.m.Winston-Salem officers located the suspect vehicle in a string of larcenies on South Stratford Road.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, a 2015 Silver Nissan Altima, the suspect vehicle rammed the police car, and a chase began on South Stratford Road near Oakwood Street.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, Eriel Johnson, 26, of Kernersville, sped away and led police on a pursuit that ended on U.S. 52 north near U.S. 421 after the Nissan crashed into a tractor-trailer.

The front passenger, Marquis Hardy, 26, of Winston-Salem, was also arrested.

Johnson and Hardy had a baby in the vehicle with them during the chase.

No one was injured.

Johnson was charged with:

felony flee to elude arrest

assault on a government official

reckless driving to endanger

aid and abet larceny

driving while license revoked

no liability insurance

resisting public officer

fail to heed light or siren

misdemeanor child abuse

She was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Hardy was charged with:

misdemeanor child abuse

misdemeanor larceny

He was given a $20,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.