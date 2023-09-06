WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and woman were arrested on Wednesday and face multiple charges after a chase with officers that ended in a crash in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.
Around 1 p.m.Winston-Salem officers located the suspect vehicle in a string of larcenies on South Stratford Road.
When officers tried to stop the vehicle, a 2015 Silver Nissan Altima, the suspect vehicle rammed the police car, and a chase began on South Stratford Road near Oakwood Street.
The driver of the suspect vehicle, Eriel Johnson, 26, of Kernersville, sped away and led police on a pursuit that ended on U.S. 52 north near U.S. 421 after the Nissan crashed into a tractor-trailer.
The front passenger, Marquis Hardy, 26, of Winston-Salem, was also arrested.
Johnson and Hardy had a baby in the vehicle with them during the chase.
No one was injured.
Johnson was charged with:
- felony flee to elude arrest
- assault on a government official
- reckless driving to endanger
- aid and abet larceny
- driving while license revoked
- no liability insurance
- resisting public officer
- fail to heed light or siren
- misdemeanor child abuse
She was given a $50,000 secured bond.
Hardy was charged with:
- misdemeanor child abuse
- misdemeanor larceny
He was given a $20,000 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.