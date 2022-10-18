WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two drivers were injured in a crash on Tuesday afternoon between a school bus and pickup truck, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 3:16 p.m., officers with the WSPD were called to the 3600 block of Reynolda Road when they were told about a crash with injuries involving a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus and a silver Ford pickup truck.

The driver of the truck tried to make a right turn from the far left lane, crossed the path of the school bus which was in the right lane and crashed into the school bus.

The damage to the bus was minor. There were five children on board. There were no visible injuries, and they did not report any injuries. The driver of the bus reported very minor injuries.

The driver of the truck reported minor injuries as well. EMS treated both drivers on the scene.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools administrators arrived and worked with first responders to identify all students and reunite them with their parents.