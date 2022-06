WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dogs died in a fire in Winston-Salem on Monday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The call reporting the fire came in at 12:58 p.m., and firefighters arrived at 1:02 p.m.

A woman who lives at the home on West 12th Street had smoke inhalation issues but declined being taken to the hospital, according to the WSFD.

The house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.