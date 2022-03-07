2 dead, 2 injured after shooting, car crash, Winston-Salem police say; US 52 southbound closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of US 52 southbound is shut down Monday due to a double homicide investigation.

The intersection of East 25th Street and Liberty Street has also been closed, and those closures could last for hours.

A call about a car crash and shooting came in just before midnight on Sunday. When officers arrived they found four people who had been shot. A man and a woman were dead at the scene. The other two victims were injured and taken to the hospital.

US 52 is shut down from Akron Drive to Northwest Boulevard while police investigate. Drivers should try to avoid this area of US 52, and avoid East 25th Street and Liberty Street as well.

There’s no estimate of when the road may reopen.