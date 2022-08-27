A man was killed on Ansonia Drive on Sunday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested and charged with a homicide that occurred in May, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

On May 22, officers came to the 2700 block of Ansonia Street and found Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, 20, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Responding officers began performing life-saving measures, including CPR, until EMS personnel arrived and pronounced Hernadez-Mariche dead at the scene.

Investigators say that Hernandez-Mariche was in the yard behind his home when two suspects approached him. One of those suspects fatally shot Hernandez-Mariche before both ran away from the area.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division assumed control of the investigation.

The investigation continued and on Friday, the CID obtained arrest warrants for the two suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Omar Avila Sanchez and Bryan Santiago Zarate. Both are being charged with Hernandez-Mariche’s murder.

Both were taken into custody without incident and are currently at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

Information on court dates and bonds has not been released by the WSPD. No booking photos for either Sanchez or Zarate have been released either.

No further information is available at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.