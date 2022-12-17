WINSTON, SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — 2 people are facing several charges after an alleged armed robbery on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 6:21 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the 2000 block of Francis Street after getting a report of an armed robbery.

At the scene, the victim told the officers that he was sitting at the scene when four men approached him. The victim alleges that one of the men pointed a gun at him, threatened to shoot him, assaulted him and then fired two shots in the area.

The victim also states that the men then stole his car and left the scene. Police say that the victim was treated by EMS for minor injuries.

At around 10:46 p.m. that same night, officers saw the victim’s stolen car occupied by two suspects on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and tried to pull them over.

Investigators say that the driver refused to stop and a chase began. The pursuit ended at the dead of Leight Street when the driver got stuck in the mud. The pair then briefly ran away on foot before being taken into custody.

Officers found a firearm at the scene at the conclusion of the chase. Investigators say no one was injured during the pursuit.

The two people in the stolen car were identified as Antwan Damarian Kelly, 18, of Winston-Salem and Jaylen Kashaad McIlwaine, 19, of Winston-Salem.

Kelly is being charged with the following:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Felony flee to elude

Reckless driving

NDL – Operator or chauffer (failure to obtain)

Speeding

Stoplight violation

Kelly is being held on a $60,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Monday, according to Forsyth County records.

McIlwaine is being charged with the following:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Two counts of discharging a firearm in city limits

Possession of a firearm by a minor

McIlwaine is being held on a $50,000 secured bond for those charges and will appear in court on Monday as well, according to Forsyth County records. Additionally, he was served with several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.