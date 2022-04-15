WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street.

At the scene, officers found Arthur Little, 52, dead inside the building. Another man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his leg.

The investigation revealed that Little and another man got into an argument that escalated into a fight. During the fight, multiple shots were fired, killing Little.

Officers surrounded the arcade after the shooting and roped off the building and part of the street.

On Friday, Reginald Anthony Williams, 25, of Winston-Salem, was charged with murder and given no bond.

Nautica Shanice Baldwin, 26, of Winston-Salem, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and given a $25,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD . You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.