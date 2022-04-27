WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two have been arrested, including a juvenile, in a drive-by shooting that left a man dead and injured a teenager.

Officials with Winston-Salem police say that officers responded to the 1000 block of Leona Street about a shooting just after 6 p.m. They say that Miguel Angel Fuentes Nava, 27, and a 14-year-old boy had already been taken to the hospital before officers arrived on the scene.

The 14-year-old had a non-life-threatening injury and was released. Fuentes Nava was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

On the scene of the shooting, officers got a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was a dark-colored Nissan Rogue. The suspect vehicle was seen on Tara Court and a traffic stop was initiated, but the people in the car ran away.

Police chased them and were able to arrest them.

According to police, this was not a random act of violence and the suspects were specifically targeting Fuentes Nava. The 14-year-old appears to have simply been a bystander that was hit while walking down the street when the shooting happened.

Wednesday, police charged Luis Enrique Arellano Salinas with murder and resisting a law enforcement officer. He was given no bond. A 17-year-old boy was also charged with murder.

The death of Fuentes Nava is the 15th homicide for 2022, as compared to nine homicides during this same time period in 2021.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.