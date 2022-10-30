WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two adults and one juvenile injured on Sunday morning.

At 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1800 block of North Patterson Avenue to investigate a reported shooting in the area.

Investigators say that a 23-year-old man was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle when “unknown suspect vehicles” started shooting at a building on North Patterson Avenue.

The 23-year-old man was shot in the arm during the gunfire. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and the injury is considered to be non-life-threatening.

A 52-year-old woman was at her home on the 400 block of East 17th Street during the gunfire and a stray projectile struck her home. She sustained a small cut from broken glass to her face and was treated on the scene by EMS.

Later that morning, officers discovered a juvenile was being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to the foot.

Investigators say the juvenile was standing outside of a building when “unknown suspects from a vehicle” opened fire on the building and struck them in the foot.

Investigators say the shooting is an isolated incident. The investigation is active and ongoing.

There is no further information available at this time.

