WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a fatal head-on crash that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 1:11 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 6000 block of Bethabara Park Boulevard after getting a report of a crash with injuries.

At the scene, police found two vehicles in the roadway. The drivers of each vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

Junior Felipe Olivo Lacan, 19, of Winston-Salem, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash.

Investigators say that a vehicle was traveling east on Bethabara Park Boulevard while the vehicle that Lacan was a passenger in was traveling west on Bethabara Park Boulevard when “for unknown reasons” the vehicle was traveling east struck the vehicle Lacan was in head-on.

The road was closed until around 7:22 a.m. as police were investigating the crash.

The WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Police say this is the 20th traffic-related death of the year in Winston-Salem. There were 13 traffic-related deaths at this time last year.

There is no further information available at this time.