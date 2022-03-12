19-year-old dies after 1 week in Forsyth County jail; sheriff’s office launches investigation

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager who was in the Forsyth County jail on a driving while impaired charge was found unresponsive and later died, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday morning, deputies found 19-year-old Jack Jeffery Murphy-Renzi of Winston-Salem unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers tried to save his life, but he died.

Murphy-Renzi first arrived at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center about a week earlier on March 4. He was charged with driving while impaired.

“Again, any loss of life is a loss to our community. We extend our heartfelt prayers and

condolences to the family,” said Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.

The sheriff’s office has launched an investigation to determine what caused Murphy-Renzi’s death, as is standard practice.

FCSO notified the Forsyth County Public Health Department and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the State Bureau of Investigation.