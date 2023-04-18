WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem.

Police say that the crash happened at Old Hollow Road and Stanleyville Drive just after 10 p.m. Monday.

One of the two drivers involved in the crash died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Officers on the scene say that the driver of a black Dodge Charger was going northeast on Stanleyville Drive when it ran a red light and hit the driver’s side of a red Nissan Juke that was on Old Hollow Road, killing Samantha Nicole Burgan, 19. of King.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not said if the driver of the Charger will be charged.

This is the 9th traffic fatality of 2023, compared to three at this time in 2022.