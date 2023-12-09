WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old and three juveniles are all being charged with murder in a double homicide that took place on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 2:18 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 300 block of Bames Road after getting a report of gunshots and a crash involving a vehicle that struck several parked cars.

At the scene, police found a man, Jahir Jimenez-Laredo, 20, of Winston-Salem, and a woman, Mitzi Saldana-Clemente, 21, of Winston-Salem, dead inside of a vehicle.

Police say that both of them had “apparent gunshot wounds.”

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility.

At around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, investigators spotted Ryan Anguiano Prudente, 18, of Winston-Salem, walking along US 52 with two juveniles. A third juvenile was found hiding nearby.

Investigators say they found evidence linking Prudente and the three juveniles to the deaths of Jimenez-Laredo and Saldana-Clemente.

Prudente was taken into custody without resistance and is being charged with two counts of general murder.

The three juveniles were also taken into custody and charged with two counts of general murder.

Prudente is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond and will appear in court on Monday.

Jimenez-Laredo’s and Saldana-Clemente’s deaths are the 45th and 46th homicides of the year in Winston-Salem. There were 35 homicides at this time in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717.