WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The death of a teenager is being investigated as a homicide in Winston-Salem.

Police say that just after11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to E 29th Street after people in the area found a dead body in a grassy area. When officers arrived, they found Terrance Mason, 17, dead. Evidence indicated to officers that this was a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

This is the 24th homicide in Winston-Salem in 2022, compared to 26 at the same time in 2021.