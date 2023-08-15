WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager has died after a crash between a car and a Winston-Salem City Bus, according to police.

On Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police Department said that a 17-year-old had died from injuries received in a crash that happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday. Officers came to the intersection of Linn Station Road and Brownsboro Road after getting a report of a crash.

The crash involved a 2017 Hyundai vehicle and a WSTA bus.

Investigators say that the 2017 Hyundai was traveling south on Linn Station Road, approaching the intersection at Brownsboro Road. The car failed to stop at the stop sign before entering the intersection and collided with a WSTA bus.

Police say that the Hyundai was reported stolen out of High Point on Saturday morning.

The passenger of the Hyundai, 15, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The WSTA bus had four passengers on board, along with the driver at the time of the crash. None of their injuries were considered serious.