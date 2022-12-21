WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old in Winston-Salem.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy, Terrance Mason, dead in a grassy area off of East 29th Street in Winston-Salem on Sept. 13, just after 11 p.m.

Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police Department said that they believe that Mason’s death stemmed from a robbery. They obtained custody orders for two 16-year-olds they say were involved.

One of the teenagers was taken into custody on Dec. 14, charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The second teenager was taken into custody the next day, on Dec. 15.

Detectives are seeking petitions for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon for both teenagers, and a petition for murder for the teenager taken into custody on Dec. 15.

No additional information will be released due to the ages of the suspects.