WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager was shot in the foot in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

FOX8 is told a house and car were also hit around 5 p.m. on the 2500 block of Cole Road.

A group of juveniles was under a carport when a vehicle drove by and shots were fired. The bottom of the 16-year-old’s foot was grazed by a bullet.

At least one bullet hit the house, and two vehicles were hit. No one was inside the vehicles.

The teen does not live at the house.

Police believe the vehicle the shots were fired from may be a gray Dodge Charger.

The investigation is ongoing.

