WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 16-year-old has been charged in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old woman, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

On Aug. 22, Forsyth County EMS came to the 1000 block of East 17th Street on a service call. At the scene, an unconscious woman was discovered behind the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

That woman, Ashley Hartwell, 28, was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Hartwell would ultimately pass away on Aug. 25.

The investigation into Hartwell’s death continued through the rest of August and September.

On Friday, investigators announced that they had made an arrest in connection to the murder.

A single juvenile, the aforementioned 16-year-old suspect, has been charged in connection with Hartwell’s death.

Investigators say that the suspect and Hartwell knew each other and that this was not a random crime.

Because of the suspect’s age, no biographical information about them is available to be released.

The 16-year-old suspect is being with murder and will be remanded to the custody of a juvenile detention center operated by the NC Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.