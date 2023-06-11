WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on Saturday night.

At around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the area of Ashley Crossing and Morgan Circle after getting multiple reports of gunshots and people being shot.

At the scene, police found Trevon Mitchell, 16, of Kernersville, lying in the parking lot and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. An additional victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene. The additional victim was taken to the hospital and their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is investigating the fatal shooting.

Investigators say that before the shooting, Mitchell went to visit the additional victim at a nearby apartment. The pair left the apartment to meet with another person in the parking lot when someone began shooting, fatally striking Mitchell and striking the additional victim in the leg. The suspects then left the area in a vehicle.

Police say that Mitchell appears to have been the “intended target of the attack.”

Mitchell’s death is the 26th homicide of 2023 in Winston-Salem, according to police. There were 20 homicides during the same time period in 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.