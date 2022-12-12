WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 14-year-old was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 7:33 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of Pleasant Street.

At the scene, officers found the 14-year-old victim. Police learned that 911 was called after the teenager managed to get to a friend’s home following the shooting.

The teenager had a graze wound on the left side of the upper torso. Police say the wound was superficial and non-life-threatening. The victim was taken to a local medical facility by family.

Investigators determined that the teenager was walking on Pleasant Street when a silver four-door vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The victim ran away, but was grazed by a gunshot in the process. Officers found shell casings at the scene.

At this time, police say they do not know what prompted the assailant to fire.

