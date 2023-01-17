WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The youngest of five siblings was killed in a park in Winston-Salem.

FOX8 spoke to Enedy Morales’s 17-year-old sister.

The two went to Weston Park in Winston-Salem to watch a fight on Sunday.

Now Tiffany Morales regrets not keeping a closer eye on the baby of the family and her best friend.

As Amy Gauldin, Winston Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division Commander, called for the public for help, she broke down in tears.

“I have a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old who go to school. You don’t know where and when this will happen. It’s unacceptable for our community,” she said. “It’s really concerning and disappointing the level of cooperation to this extent because we’re talking about a human being…she did nothing wrong.”

Police believe more than one person fired guns.

Gauldin says 25 to 30 people showed up at Weston Park around 3 p.m. Sunday for a fight.

She says as soon as that happened, everyone ran, including Enedy. Her sister says she ended up running into the path of bullets.

“We know there are several people who saw what happened and potentially have evidence or knowledge of what occurred…help us solve this crime. We need those people to come forward,” Gauldin said.

Enedy’s family tells FOX8 she lit up their life. She loved to dance and had a smile that will stick with them forever.

“That was my best friend. She still is…every time I go somewhere now, I feel like I’m missing something…she was one-of-a-kind,” Tiffany said.

She wants whoever is responsible to come forward.

“They killed a 12-year-old. She hasn’t lived life…they are a coward…I really hope it lives on their conscious they did that,” Tiffany said. “I need them to put the guns down. I don’t get why

they need it so badly. Are they afraid to use their fist? Are they afraid to use their words? a gun doesn’t make everything right at all.”

The family tells us they are working on funeral plans for Enedy and a vigil which could happen this weekend.

A 24-year-old was shot but had non-life threatening injuries.