WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) —A 12-year-old is in critical condition and a man is injured as well after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Sunday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 3:12 p.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 3900 block of Southdale Avenue in response to a shooting.

At the scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire in the area.

A short time later, investigators say the 12-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They are considered to be in critical condition.

Investigators say that the second victim, a 24-year-old man, also arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound as well. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.