WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 12-year-old boy has been injured after a shooting, according to police.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday night, three people walked onto a basketball court near the Cleveland Avenue Homes in the area of East 15th Street and began shooting, Winston-Salem police say.

A little while later, a 12-year-old arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper back.

His injury is not expected to be life-threatening. This is an active, ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.