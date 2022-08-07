WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles are in critical condition after a crash involving a dirt bike, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say that a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were operating a dirt bike down Yarbrough Avenue when they collided with a vehicle traveling down Sunny Drive NW.

The intersection of Yarbrough Avenue and Sunny Drive NW (Google Maps)

The teens are both in critical condition, one of them with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle has no injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. This is a developing situation.