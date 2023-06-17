WINSTON-SALEM. N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating several overnight shootings that left 10 people injured.

At around 10:57 p.m. on Friday night, officers responded to a report of discharging firearms and a shooting on the 2000 block of Dacian Street.

At the scene, police found two men inside a home, “both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.” Officers performed lifesaving efforts until Winston-Salem firefighters and EMS arrived and took over medical aid.

The two victims were both taken to a local hospital and are considered to be in critical condition.

Investigators say that both victims were standing outside when a “white four-door vehicle” drove past their location and fired several rounds in their direction. One of the men was struck in the chest by the gunfire and the other victim was struck in his left torso and upper right thigh.

Police say that the victims were “intentional targets” in the shooting and that it was an isolated incident.

Investigators are still at the scene conducting follow-up. There is no further information available at this time.

At around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the area of Waughtown Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found two victims, one suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks and the other suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Both of their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that a “verbal altercation” involving several unidentified people took place which escalated into a “barrage of gunshots being fired by multiple shooters,” which led to the victims being shot.

The WSPD’s Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division is investigating the shooting. There is no further information available at this time.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a local hospital after getting a report of a shooting victim arriving at the Emergency Room.

The victim told police that they were at a party on High Point Road when a fight occurred and shots were fired. While the victim was running away from the area, a gunshot struck them in the arm.

The victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The victim was unable to provide an exact location or any suspect information. Officers could not locate a crime scene and no other calls for service related to this incident were received.

At around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 800 block of Utah Drive after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found a single victim in the parking of an apartment complex suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.” That victim was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

While officers were at the hospital, three other gunshot victims arrived by private transport. It was determined that their gunshot wounds were related to the shooting on Utah Drive.

One of the victims suffered a graze wound to the lower back and their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. Another victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say that the fourth victim is a juvenile. The juvenile victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the face. Their injuries are also considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that the four victims were “intentional targets” and that the shooting was an isolated incident.

The WSPD’s Violent Firearms Investigations Team responded to the hospital and is conducting the follow-up investigation.

At around 2:57 a.m. on Saturday, a 17-year-old arrived at the ER of a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the left thigh while officers were investigating an unrelated shooting.

Police say that the juvenile victim was uncooperative during questioning and refused to provide investigators with details about the shooting. As a result, a crime scene was not found and no suspect information is available.

The juvenile victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

