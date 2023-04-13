WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Half of a tractor-trailer was left suspended in air after a crash on the 3200 block of Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.

At 11:48 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash on the 3300 block of Robinhood Road.

Police said a 2003 Dodge van was heading west on Robinhood Road when it tried to make a U-turn in front of a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer, which was also heading west, struck the driver’s side of the van and ran off the road and down an embankment.

Both drivers were on scene when emergency crews arrived. The driver of the van was taken to a hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

Westbound traffic on Robinhood Road is expected to remain closed for about two to three hours.