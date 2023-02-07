WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called about an accident involving a bus and a car around 7 a.m. Tuesday. According to the police, the bus was making a right turn from Collins Street onto the eastbound lanes of W 25th Street. The front wheel of the bus crossed into the westbound lane of W 25th St, hitting a Nissan Sentra.

Police say that there were 23 students on the bus when the crash happened and EMS responded to check on everyone. One child was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The school district was notified and the investigation is ongoing.