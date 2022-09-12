WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was stabbed in Winston-Salem on Monday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers initially responded to a reported stabbing at Waughtown Street around 8:31 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a 39-year-old Winston-Salem man suffering from several stab wounds.

Officers began life-saving measures, while others began interviewing witnesses.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the man was involved in an argument with the suspect on Junia Avenue.

During the argument, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times and ran away. The victim ran to Waughtown Street, where police were called.

EMS arrived and took the victim to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.