WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot and killed in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night, and another person was taken to the hospital, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m on the 1700 block of Peachtree Street.

FOX8’s Carolina Bowyer is on the scene working to find out more details.

There is a heavy police presence in front of a home on Peachtree Street. A SWAT team is on the scene as well.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.