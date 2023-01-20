WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third person has been shot and killed in Winston-Salem in less than a week.

FOX8 is told a male victim was killed in a shooting at the Popeyes on 1367 East Fifth Street. Detectives are on the active scene now.

The victim was reportedly shot in the drive-thru. This is a developing story.

A young girl was fatally shot on Sunday, and a man was killed in a shooting on Thursday in Winston-Salem.

Enedy Penaloza Morales, 12, died in the hospital after she was hit by a stray bullet in Weston Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police are calling on anyone who knows anything to come forward to help bring the responsible person to justice.

Kane Bowen, 30, was hit by a bullet and died early Thursday inside the Burke Street Pub where Makenzi Dalton was also shot and survived.

Officers say that William Drake, 74, fired into the pub around 1 a.m. and hit Bowen.

Police say that Drake did not know Bowen or the other victim, but he was having an ongoing dispute with someone else who may have been inside Burke Street Pub at the time of the shooting.

He was charged with general murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon.