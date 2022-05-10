WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have confirmed a shooting at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem.

According to Winston-Salem police, one person was shot inside of the mall. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police say it is still an active scene. Officers are sweeping the mall, and the mall has been evacuated.

In a post on Twitter, Winston-Salem police did not mince words: “THERE IS NO ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT.”

Officers say it is an active investigation and more details are forthcoming.

This isn’t the first time a shooting has happened at the mall.

In December 2020, Winston-Salem police and Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies upped security at Hanes Mall, patrolling the area together for the first time to present a unified front against crime in the area. In addition to hired mall security, off-duty deputies were stationed at some of the main entrances, while officers patrol inside and outside the mall.

A month earlier, in November 2020, a juvenile was struck in the face by a bullet that ricocheted off of the concrete at the mall. The shooting reportedly happened in the mall parking lot near J.C. Penney. Officers identified three juveniles who fled the scene on foot during the shooting. No one was charged.