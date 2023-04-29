WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a Saturday drive-by shooting.

At around 12:41 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1600 block of West Northwest Boulevard after getting a report of discharging firearms.

At the scene, police found the victim with a superficial gunshot wound to the right arm.

Investigators say that the victim was sitting in a car when unknown suspects drove by in a white vehicle and began to shoot. An apartment was also struck by the gunfire but no additional victims were found.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.