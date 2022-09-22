WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A victim is in the hospital after a shooting during a fight involving multiple people in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 8:57 p,m,, Winston Salem officers responded to a report of a fight in progress and guns being fired at Bethabara Pointe Circle involving 30 to 40 people in the parking lot.

Arriving officers couldn’t find anyone involved in the alleged fight or shooting in the parking lot. Officers canvassed the area and found 11 spent handgun casings in the parking lot and one spent shotgun shell.

Officers also found two unoccupied vehicles that had been shot.

At 9:15 p.m., the victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The initial investigation has revealed there was a fight in a parking lot at Bethabara Pointe Circle between multiple females.

During the altercation, a person began shooting, and the victim was hit one time in the buttocks, police say.

The victim and suspect left the scene before police arrived. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.