WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a reported shooting at a Burger King on Friday afternoon.

FOX8 is told officers responded around 3 p.m. to the Burger King on Peters Creek Parkway after getting a call about a disturbance involving weapons.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

There is no suspect information available at this time as well.

This is a developing story.