WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot at in the parking lot of a police substation in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Investigators say a person was shot at on Indiana Avenue.

They say the person then drove to the police substation on North Point Boulevard, the suspect followed them and shot at them again in the parking lot.

The substation wasn’t hit, but another building reportedly was.

FOX8 is still working to find out if the victim was hit or not.

That substation is the same one police say was shot at in June of last year, resulting in a chase to Hanes Park and an officer-involved shooting.