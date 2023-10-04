WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the arm overnight in Winston-Salem, police say.

According to the police department, they responded to a shooting on Brownsboro Road. When they got to the scene, they were told that the victim had already been taken to the hospital. Officers found evidence of a shooting at the scene, including damage to an apartment, though no occupants of the apartment were injured.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. Police believe that he was outside when two suspects, a man and a woman between 18 and 20 years old, approached him. A fight of some kind ensued and “several shots” were fired, hitting the victim in the arm as he tried to run away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.