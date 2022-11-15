WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was rescued on Tuesday after being trapped in a vehicle in Winston-Salem during a crash under the Salem Parkway bridge, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

After firefighters freed the person around 8 p.m., they were taken to the hospital.

FOX8 is told that overall, three people were injured.

Two of them have minor injuries, and one person has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is weather-related. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story.