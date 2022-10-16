WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday night.

At 8:05 p.m. on Friday, officers with WSPD’s Patrol Division and Gun Crime Reduction Unit came to the 2000 block of Urban Street after getting a report of a person being shot.

At the scene, police found the victim in the back of a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim was taken to Atrium Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

The Gun Crime Reduction Unit is conducting the investigation into the shooting which is still in its early stages.

Investigators say that the shooting was an isolated incident and was caused by an altercation that occurred at the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.