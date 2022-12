WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were shot in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night.

FOX8 is told two male victims were injured in a drive-by shooting around 6:44 p.m. on Akron Drive and Hemlock Drive.

One victim is in critical condition, and one victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a dark-colored sedan.

Winston-Salem police found shell casings on Hemlock drive, and the scene will be active for the next several hours.