WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the cause of a crash that killed one person on Saturday morning.

At around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 4800 block of Morningside Drive after getting a report of a crash.

Investigators say that Shawonda Denise Wright, 38, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2007 Honda Civic eastbound on Morningside Drive when the car ran off the roadway and collided with a utility pole.

Wright was the only person in the car, according to investigators. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County EMS.

The WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene of the crash and will be in charge of the investigation which is active and ongoing.

Investigators are also working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

There is no further information available at this time.

