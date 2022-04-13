WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and another is facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street.

At the scene, officers found a man dead. Another man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers surrounded the arcade after the shooting and roped off the building and part of the street.

Police have not identified any suspects but believe that this was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.