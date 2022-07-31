WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is injured following a shooting in Winston-Salem late Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the 400 block of Waughtown Street after getting reports of discharging firearms in the area.

The area surrounding the 400 block of Waughtown Street (Google Maps)

While police arrived at the scene, a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital via private vehicle. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say the scene at the 400 block of Waughtown Street was consistent with a shooting in the parking lot area. Police are continuing to gather information on what occurred in the parking lot.

The investigation is active and ongoing in its early stages. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.