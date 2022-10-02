WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man was injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 4:28 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 5200 block of Pineview Drive after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. The victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that the victim was attending a party when a vehicle drove through the area and fired several rounds toward the party.

Investigators say that it was during that gunfire that the victim was struck in the hip.

Police say that is an isolated incident, the investigation is active and ongoing.

There is no further information available at this time.

