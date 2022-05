WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person on a moped is in serious condition after being hit by a car on Tuesday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The crash happened on University Parkway, and no one in the car was injured.

The police department tells FOX8 it is too early to say what caused the crash.

Police say they believe speed and impairment are not factors.

This is a developing story.