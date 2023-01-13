WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is in critical condition, and two others are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday.

Winston-Salem officers responded to the 2500 block of Ladeara Crest Lane and found three victims who had been shot.

FOX8 is told a 22-year-old Winston-Salem man and two 20-year-old Winston-Salem men were injured in the shooting.

All three victims were taken to a hospital. One of the 20-year-olds is in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. Officers are searching for a white vehicle that was reportedly involved in the shooting.

Winston-Salem police investigating on Ladera Crest Lane (WGHP)

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.