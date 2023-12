WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in a fire in Winston-Salem on Christmas, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1800 Block of East 5th Street.

1 hurt in Winston-Salem fire on 1800 Block of East 5th Street (Winston-Salem Fire Department)

A battalion chief told FOX8 that Christmas lights caused the fire on the front porch

This is a developing story.