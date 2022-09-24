WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person passed away in a fatal crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 3:02 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3700 block of Thomasville Road after getting a report of a single-vehicle collision.

Investigators say that Eric Williams, 34, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus when he drove off of the roadway and crashed into a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County EMS.

The WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and has assumed responsibility of the investigation which is active and ongoing.

The 3700 block of Thomasville Road between Baden Road and Nathan Drive was closed completely while repairs were made to the utility pole that was struck. The road reopened as of 11:48 p.m.

Police say this is the 16th motor vehicle fatality of the year in Winston-Salem.

No further information on the fatal crash is available at this time.

