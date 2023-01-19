WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot and killed in an early morning shooting in Winston-Salem.

Police are on the scene at Burke Street after a shooting just after one a.m. Thursday morning. They say someone outside Burke Street Pub shot inside the bar, hitting and killing one person and grazing another.

Burke Street was closed while police investigated the shooting, finding a victim inside the pub but no suspects.

This is the second shooting to turn deadly in less than a week in Winston-Salem, after 12-year-old Enedy Morales was shot and killed on Sunday at Weston Park. There were seven shootings between Friday and Monday in Winston-Salem, with many of the victim’s juveniles.

This investigation is ongoing.