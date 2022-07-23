WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal motorcycle crash in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 7:28 p.m. on Friday night, officers came to the intersection of West 6th Street and Summit Street after getting reports of a crash.

Intersection of West 6th Street and Summit Street (Google Maps)

At the scene, police found Ryan Scott Yessman, 35, dead at the scene from his injuries related to the crash.

Investigators say that Yessman was riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on West 6th Street when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Summit Street. Yessman then ran off the roadway straight ahead and collided with a building on Summit Street.

Yessman’s next of kin has been notified. No additional information is available at this time.

This is the 10th motor vehicle of fatality of the year in Winston-Salem.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.