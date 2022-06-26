WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal motorcycle crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to a reported crash at the intersection of Old Walkertown Road and Davis Road at around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday.

The intersection of Old Walkertown Road and Davis Road (Google Maps)

Investigators say that Charles Wesley Voncannon, 57, was riding a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Old Walkertown Road when the crash happened.

The officers’ investigation further revealed that a 2013 GMC Terrain was driving westbound on Davis Road when the driver failed to yield the right of way to Voncannon causing the two vehicles to crash at the intersection.

Vocannon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is in charge of the ongoing investigation of the fatal crash.

Police say that this is the ninth vehicle fatality of 2022 in Winston-Salem.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.